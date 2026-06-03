Jackson Chourio News: RBI double, two runs in win Tuesday
Chourio went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, one walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Giants.
In just his 24th game of the season, Chourio smacked his ninth double of 2026 in the eighth inning, driving home a run to extend Milwaukee's lead to 7-3. Since making his season debut May 4, Chourio is slashing .284/.348/.431 with 11 extra-base hits, including two homers, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 10:30 BB:K across 112 plate appearances.
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