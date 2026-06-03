Jackson Chourio headshot

Jackson Chourio News: RBI double, two runs in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Chourio went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, one walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

In just his 24th game of the season, Chourio smacked his ninth double of 2026 in the eighth inning, driving home a run to extend Milwaukee's lead to 7-3. Since making his season debut May 4, Chourio is slashing .284/.348/.431 with 11 extra-base hits, including two homers, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 10:30 BB:K across 112 plate appearances.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago