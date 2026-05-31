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Jackson Chourio News: Receiving Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Chourio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Chourio has started all 22 games since coming off the injured list for his season debut May 4, so it's a well-deserved off day after posting a .266/.317/.404 slash line with two homers and five steals in his first 101 plate appearances. Jake Bauers will shift to left field while Andrew Vaughn starts at first base.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
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