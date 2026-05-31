Jackson Chourio News: Receiving Sunday off
Chourio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Chourio has started all 22 games since coming off the injured list for his season debut May 4, so it's a well-deserved off day after posting a .266/.317/.404 slash line with two homers and five steals in his first 101 plate appearances. Jake Bauers will shift to left field while Andrew Vaughn starts at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 265 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Chourio See More