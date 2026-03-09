Jackson Chourio headshot

Jackson Chourio News: Rejoins Venezuela lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Chourio (hand) will start in center field and bat second for Team Venezuela in Monday's game against Team Nicaragua in the World Baseball Classic.

As anticipated, Chourio will make his return to the starting nine after sitting out Venezuela's first two games of the WBC while recovering from the left hand injury he suffered when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday in an exhibition game. Before joining the Venezuelan team for the WBC, Chourio appeared in six Cactus League games for the Brewers, going 4-for-18 with a 3:3 BB:K.

