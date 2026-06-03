Jackson Chourio News: Riding bench Wednesday

Chourio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against San Francisco.

After going a combined 4-for-8 with four RBIs, three walks and four runs in the first two games of the series, Chourio will receive the day off Wednesday. This will be Chourio's second rest day since making his season debut May 4. The 22-year-old has slashed .284/.348/.431 with two home runs in 102 at-bats since coming off of the injured list. Jake Bauers will replace Chourio in left field and bat fifth.