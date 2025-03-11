Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Chourio headshot

Jackson Chourio News: Sizzling this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Chourio went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs in Monday's exhibition game.

Chourio shined as a rookie, and he has done nothing to slow the momentum this spring, going 9-for-23 (.391) with a 3:2 BB:K while recording both a trio of doubles and steals. Chourio -- who turned 21 years old Tuesday -- will play regularly in 2025, and it looks like he will occupy a prominent spot in the batting order, as he has hit either leadoff or second in eight of the nine exhibition contests he has appeared in to date.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
