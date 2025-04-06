Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Chourio headshot

Jackson Chourio News: Two homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Chourio went 2-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

Chourio delivered a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning before later adding a three-run homer in the following frame and a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh. After going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts Opening Day versus the Yankees, the outfielder has now secured at least one hit in nine consecutive games, batting .317 with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBI and six runs scored over that stretch.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now