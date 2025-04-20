Jackson Chourio News: Two knocks in win

Chourio went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Sunday's 14-1 win over the Athletics.

Chourio ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning, driving in Brice Turang from second base. The outfielder later added a single in the bottom of the seventh and came around to score on a single from Rhys Hoskins. Chourio entered Sunday having gone 2-for-24 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and two walks while striking out six times over his last six games, so he'll look to build off of his multi-hit performance moving forward.