Jackson Chourio

Jackson Chourio News: Will play some center field in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Chourio will play some center field this season, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio was primarily a center fielder in the minors, but the Brewers played him exclusively in the corner outfield spots in 2024 because, according to Murphy, Chourio "couldn't catch a flyball." The 20-year-old graded out with a plus-7 Outs Above Average in right field and a minus-1 OAA in left field last season. Murphy didn't reveal how much center field Chourio might play in 2025, but if he looks comfortable there it would give the manager more potential lineup combinations.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
