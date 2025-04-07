Jackson Cox News: Makes return from elbow surgery
Cox (elbow) made his season debut for Single-A Fresno on Friday, striking out three over two scoreless innings while giving up one hit and two walks.
Cox made an abbreviated start in what was his first minor-league outing since July 9, 2023, but he could increase his pitch counts in his subsequent appearances. He missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
