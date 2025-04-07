Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Cox headshot

Jackson Cox News: Makes return from elbow surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Cox (elbow) made his season debut for Single-A Fresno on Friday, striking out three over two scoreless innings while giving up one hit and two walks.

Cox made an abbreviated start in what was his first minor-league outing since July 9, 2023, but he could increase his pitch counts in his subsequent appearances. He missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Jackson Cox
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now