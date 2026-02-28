Jackson Holliday headshot

Jackson Holliday Injury: Cleared for throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Holliday (hand) said Saturday that he has been cleared to resume throwing a baseball, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Holliday was cleared for fielding and one-handed swings earlier this week after getting the stitches removed from his hand, and he's now added throwing to his regimen. Assuming he continues to progress without any issues, he'll begin taking regular swings Thursday as part of a plan to have him back in Baltimore's lineup around mid-April.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
