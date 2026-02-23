Jackson Holliday headshot

Jackson Holliday Injury: Cleared to field, swing one-handed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Holliday said Monday that he's been cleared to field ground balls and take one-handed swings after having stitches removed from his right hand, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Holliday is expected to gradually increase his activities in the weeks to come with the goal of being a full participant at some point before the Orioles break camp late March. Though the 22-year-old still appears destined to open the season on the injured list, he could be in line for a minimum-length stay on the shelf or close to it.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
