Jackson Holliday headshot

Jackson Holliday Injury: Getting cast off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 6:49am

Holliday will have the cast on his surgically repaired right hand removed Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Holliday underwent surgery last week to have the fractured right hamate bone removed from his hand. He's able to field grounders (but not throw) and run in Orioles camp and is aiming to take live at-bats in three weeks. Holliday will begin the season on the injured list, but the goal is for it to be a brief stint.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
