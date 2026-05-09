Jackson Holliday Injury: Getting rehab reps at hot corner
Holliday (hand) will play at third base in his rehab assignment with Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Orioles manager Craig Albernaz clarified Saturday that it won't be a permanent move to third base for Holliday once the latter comes back from his rehab assignment, but it does give the big club some flexibility in the infield. Holliday resumed his rehab assignment Thursday and has gone 0-for-4 with three walks, two strikeouts and a run scored in his last two outings in Double-A.
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