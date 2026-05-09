Jackson Holliday headshot

Jackson Holliday Injury: Getting rehab reps at hot corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Holliday (hand) will play at third base in his rehab assignment with Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz clarified Saturday that it won't be a permanent move to third base for Holliday once the latter comes back from his rehab assignment, but it does give the big club some flexibility in the infield. Holliday resumed his rehab assignment Thursday and has gone 0-for-4 with three walks, two strikeouts and a run scored in his last two outings in Double-A.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Holliday See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Holliday See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
23 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
23 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
26 days ago