Jackson Holliday Injury: Getting stitches removed Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Holliday will have the stitches removed from his surgically repaired right hand Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Coming back from hamate bone surgery, Holliday will be cleared to gradually begin activities after the stitches are out. The 22-year-old infielder will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, but it could be a minimum-length stint or close to it. Jordan Westburg (oblique) and Blaze Alexander are candidates to play second base in Holliday's stead.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
