Jackson Holliday Injury: Hitting shelf to begin season
The Orioles placed Holliday (hand) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Holliday was unable to play in any Grapefruit League games after requiring a procedure Feb. 12 to remove the fractured hamate bone from his right hand, so his move to the IL was fully expected. The 22-year-old appears to be making solid progress in his recovery, as he was able to take live batting practice last week without incident. He could be ready to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk when the minor-league season gets underway Friday and is likely trending toward a mid-April return from the IL.
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