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Jackson Holliday Injury: Imaging returns clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Holliday (wrist) said Friday that he underwent an MRI, CT scan and X-rays that came back clean and will be shut down from baseball activities for about a week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's encouraging news for the 22-year-old second baseman after he exited Tuesday's rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk due to right hand discomfort, which is the same hand in which he underwent surgery for a fractured hamate bone in February. The shutdown period and subsequent rehab assignment will likely extend Holliday's absence at least another few weeks, but he at least avoided a serious setback.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
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