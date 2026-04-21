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Jackson Holliday Injury: Leaves rehab with hand discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 4:12pm

Holliday (wrist) exited Tuesday's rehab game at Triple-A Norfolk with right hand discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's the same hand Holliday fractured his hamate bone, necessitating this rehab assignment. Holliday struck out on a foul tip in the first inning and was pulled from the game following the frame. It's the second time in the last week that Holliday has experienced right hand/wrist soreness, and he just resumed his rehab assignment this past weekend. With another setback, it would be a surprise if Holliday rejoined the Orioles before the end of April. Jeremiah Jackson and Blaze Alexander will continue to see increased playing time at second base for Baltimore.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
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