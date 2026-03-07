Jackson Holliday Injury: Nearing return to batting practice
Holliday (hand) hit 40 balls off a tee Saturday, using both hands to swing, and said afterward that he expects to take batting practice within the next week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Holliday just resumed swinging a bat this week and was initially restricted to one-handed swings in an effort to protect his surgically repaired right hand. He's now swinging with both hands and seems to be making good progress from his Feb. 12 procedure. The 22-year-old is expected to miss the start of the 2026 season but does not appear in line for a lengthy absence.
