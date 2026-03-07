Jackson Holliday headshot

Jackson Holliday Injury: Nearing return to batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Holliday (hand) hit 40 balls off a tee Saturday, using both hands to swing, and said afterward that he expects to take batting practice within the next week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Holliday just resumed swinging a bat this week and was initially restricted to one-handed swings in an effort to protect his surgically repaired right hand. He's now swinging with both hands and seems to be making good progress from his Feb. 12 procedure. The 22-year-old is expected to miss the start of the 2026 season but does not appear in line for a lengthy absence.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Holliday See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Holliday See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
7 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
18 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
38 days ago