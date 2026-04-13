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Jackson Holliday Injury: Not ready for activation this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:01pm

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Monday that he doesn't anticipate Holliday (hand) being activated from the 10-day injured list this week, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Working his way back from a surgery to remove the fractured hook of the hamate bone in his right hand, Holliday is slashing only .167/.239/.214 with a 3:12 BB:K over his first 11 rehab games at Triple-A Norfolk. He's eligible to return at any time, but the Orioles seemingly want to see Holliday get into a groove at the plate before they add him back to the active roster. Jeremiah Jackson has been seeing the bulk of the playing time at second base lately for Baltimore.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
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