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Jackson Holliday Injury: Progresses to live ABs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Holliday (hand) took live batting practice Thursday with no issues and is doing so again Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old continues working his way back from surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, which he underwent in mid-February. Holliday won't be ready to join Baltimore for Opening Day, but he could begin a rehab assignment at the start of the Triple-A season.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
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