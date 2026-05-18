Jackson Holliday Injury: Rejoins club, but not activated yet

Holliday (hand) is with the Orioles in Tampa Bay on Monday but has not yet been activated from the 10-day injured list, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Holliday looks to be done with his rehab assignment after multiple starts and stops, but the Orioles will wait until at least Tuesday to activate him for his season debut. The 22-year-old is coming back from right hamate surgery, which he had in mid-February. Holliday went 4-for-17 with one home run and a 3:7 BB:K in his last five rehab games at Triple-A Norfolk.