Jackson Holliday Injury: Resuming rehab assignment next week
Holliday (hand) expects to resume his rehab assignment next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Holliday's return from a broken hamate bone in his right hand has gone about as rough as possible, as he's had to be pulled off his rehab assignment twice now due to nagging soreness in the surgically-repaired hand. There remains no firm timetable for his return to the Baltimore lineup, and he needs to show he can make it through several rehab contests without issue. Holliday has slashed just .176/.250/.235 across 56 plate appearances in the minors this season.
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