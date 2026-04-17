Jackson Holliday Injury: Resuming rehab this weekend

Holliday (wrist) will resume a rehab assignment with High-A Frederick this weekend, his father, Matt Holliday, said Thursday on Cardinal Territory.

Holliday was pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk earlier this week due to soreness in his surgically repaired right wrist. Matt revealed that the soreness was on the opposite side of the wrist where Jackson had hamate surgery and was likely a result of overcompensating. It is not viewed as a significant setback, and Holliday could move back up to Norfolk as soon as Tuesday as he ramps his rehab assignment back up.