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Jackson Holliday Injury: Returning to Norfolk for rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Holliday (wrist) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Holliday's rehab assignment was paused due to mild wrist soreness, but he was cleared to return to action with High-A Frederick over the weekend, when he went 2-for-8 with an RBI and a run scored. Holliday has already appeared in 13 minor-league games as part of his ongoing rehab assignment but could be cleared for major-league play by late April.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
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