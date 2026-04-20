Jackson Holliday Injury: Returning to Norfolk for rehab

Holliday (wrist) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Holliday's rehab assignment was paused due to mild wrist soreness, but he was cleared to return to action with High-A Frederick over the weekend, when he went 2-for-8 with an RBI and a run scored. Holliday has already appeared in 13 minor-league games as part of his ongoing rehab assignment but could be cleared for major-league play by late April.