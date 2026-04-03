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Jackson Holliday Injury: Shaking off rust in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:00pm

Holliday (hand) has gone 5-for-18 (.278) with two doubles, three RBI and one run scored through five minor-league rehab appearances with Triple-A Norfolk.

Holliday is continuing his recovery from February right hand surgery. Since the 22-year-old middle infielder was unable to get any reps during Grapefruit League play, he's likely to require at least another handful of rehab games before the Orioles feel comfortable reinstating him from the injured list. Once he's ready to make his season debut with Baltimore, Holliday is expected to serve as the club's primary second baseman in 2026.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
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