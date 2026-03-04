Jackson Holliday headshot

Jackson Holliday Injury: Taking swings Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Holliday (hand) will begin swinging a bat Thursday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Holliday has been restricted to one-handed swings to protect his surgically repaired right hand, but he's now been cleared to resume swinging with both hands. He also began throwing last week. Holliday will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, but all signs point to a brief absence as long as his recovery continues at its current trajectory.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
