Jackson Holliday Injury: Will take live at-bats this week

Holliday (hand) said he'll begin taking live at-bats this week, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Holliday has been hitting off a tee for the last 10 days or so and keeps progressing in his return from a broken hamate bone in his right hand. Holliday is unsure if he'll see any Grapefruit League action this spring, but he's hopeful for a short stint on the injured list to begin the season and could even be in the lineup for Triple-A Norfolk's season opener in 11 days, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. Blaze Alexander and Jeremiah Jackson will be candidates for early-season playing time at second base while Holliday is sidelined.