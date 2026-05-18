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Jackson Holliday News: Activated, but not in lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Orioles activated Holliday (hand) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Holliday is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener in Tampa Bay, but he will be available off the bench and should be back in the starting lineup Tuesday. The young infielder encountered multiple setbacks in his rehab from right hamate surgery, but his most recent rehab stint went off without a hitch, clearing the way for his activation. Holliday played some third base in addition to second base on his rehab assignment, but while he could see some reps at the hot corner, the bulk of his playing time still figures to come at the keystone.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
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