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Jackson Holliday News: Batting seventh in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Holliday will start at second base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Rays.

It will be the season debut with the Orioles for Holliday, who had right hamate bone surgery in February before encountering multiple setbacks. Per Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com, Holliday said he still feels a bit of soreness in his hand, but he's been told that's normal and it will eventually go away. Holliday was the Orioles' leadoff hitter for the bulk of last season, but he will slide into the No. 7 spot as the club eases him back into things. The 22-year-old slashed only .176/.291/.284 on his rehab assignment, though he reached base seven times and had one homer in his final four rehab games.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
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