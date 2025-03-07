Jackson Holliday News: Could see work at shortstop

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Holliday will be getting reps at shortstop and could play at the position at the start of the 2025 regular season due to the potential absence of Gunnar Henderson (side), Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles are going through contingency plans in case Henderson cannot play in the early portion of the 2025 campaign, and that includes having Holliday or even Jordan Westburg filling in at shortstop. Holliday mostly played shortstop in the minors, but he transitioned to second base during spring training in 2024, which is where he mostly played during the regular season. He struggled out of the gate in 2024 and finished the regular season with a slash line of .189/.255/.311 with four stolen bases, five home runs and 23 RBI across 208 plate appearances.