Jackson Holliday News: Cracks solo homer Friday

Holliday went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Orioles' 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Holliday scored the Orioles' first run of the game in the second inning before extending his team's lead to 4-0 with a solo homer off Austin Voth in the fourth. It was Holliday's second home run of the season and third multi-hit game. He has gone 7-for-27 (.259) with three steals, seven RBI and six runs scored in his 10 games since being activated from the 10-day IL in mid-May.