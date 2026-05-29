Jackson Holliday News: Cracks solo homer Friday
Holliday went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Orioles' 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.
Holliday scored the Orioles' first run of the game in the second inning before extending his team's lead to 4-0 with a solo homer off Austin Voth in the fourth. It was Holliday's second home run of the season and third multi-hit game. He has gone 7-for-27 (.259) with three steals, seven RBI and six runs scored in his 10 games since being activated from the 10-day IL in mid-May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Holliday See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver TargetsYesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Holliday See More