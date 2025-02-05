Jackson Holliday News: Hoping to steal more bases

Holliday said last week that he's worked on improving his speed this offseason and is "trying to make that a priority, to be able to steal bases," Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Holliday added that he's been doing strength training, as well, and is "definitely as strong as I've ever been." The 20-year-old ranked in the 95th percentile in sprint speed in 2024 but stole only four bases in 60 games. Of course, he got on base at only a .255 clip, so Holliday will have to make strides at the plate before he can even think about running more. Holliday did steal 24 bases in 2023 in the minors, so the ability to be a factor on the basepaths seems to be there.