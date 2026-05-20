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Jackson Holliday News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Holliday is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

With the Orioles wrapping up their series in St. Petersburg with a day game after a night game, Holliday will get a breather. The 22-year-old returned from the injured list Monday and rejoined the lineup for Tuesday's 4-1 loss in what was his 2026 MLB debut. Holliday started at second base and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before Jeremiah Jackson came on pinch hit for him in the top of the eighth inning.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
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