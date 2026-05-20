Jackson Holliday News: Idle for series finale
Holliday is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
With the Orioles wrapping up their series in St. Petersburg with a day game after a night game, Holliday will get a breather. The 22-year-old returned from the injured list Monday and rejoined the lineup for Tuesday's 4-1 loss in what was his 2026 MLB debut. Holliday started at second base and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before Jeremiah Jackson came on pinch hit for him in the top of the eighth inning.
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