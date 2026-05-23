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Jackson Holliday News: Pops first homer of 2026 on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Holliday went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, one walk and two runs scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.

After batting seventh and then eighth in the order in his first two games of the season Tuesday and Wednesday, Holliday was in the nine hole Friday. He logged his first two hits of the 2026 campaign, singling and scoring in the third inning before popping a two-run homer off Jack Flaherty in the fourth. Through three contests, Holliday is 2-for-7 at the plate with a 1:3 BB:K across eight plate appearances.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
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