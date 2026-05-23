Jackson Holliday News: Pops first homer of 2026 on Friday
Holliday went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, one walk and two runs scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.
After batting seventh and then eighth in the order in his first two games of the season Tuesday and Wednesday, Holliday was in the nine hole Friday. He logged his first two hits of the 2026 campaign, singling and scoring in the third inning before popping a two-run homer off Jack Flaherty in the fourth. Through three contests, Holliday is 2-for-7 at the plate with a 1:3 BB:K across eight plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Holliday See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers11 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury19 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week34 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters37 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Holliday See More