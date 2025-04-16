Jackson Holliday News: Smacks grand slam in win

Holliday went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Guardians.

Holliday provided all the offense Baltimore would need with a second-inning grand slam off Gavin Williams. It's the second grand slam of the 21-year-old Holliday's career and his second home run this season. Holliday, who'd been stuck in a 0-for-17 slump in five games prior to Wednesday, is now batting .216 with a .623 OPS, eight RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base through his first 52 plate appearances this season.