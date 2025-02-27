Jackson Holliday News: Working on footwork at second base

Holliday has been working on his footwork at second base with Orioles guest coach Brian Roberts, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Roberts and Holliday are both former shortstops who have made the move to second base and the 21-year-old is still getting a handle on some of the intricacies of his footwork on the other side of the second-base bag. Holliday has referred to Roberts' tutelage as "very helpful," with his new setup helping the accuracy and quickness of his throws. Roberts has also helped Holliday with his baserunning as the young infielder looks to steals more bases in 2025. Holliday is the heavy favorite to open the season as the Orioles' primary second baseman.