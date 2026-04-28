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Jackson Jobe Injury: Begins mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Jobe (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's the first time that Jobe has thrown off a mound since he underwent Tommy John surgery last June. The 23-year-old righty still has a long way to go in his recovery process and isn't expected back until August or September at the earliest, but it's an encouraging sign of progress for one of Detroit's top young arms.

Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers
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