Jackson Jobe Injury: Slowly ramps up throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Jobe (elbow) is scheduled to play catch out to 105 feet three times this week, MLB.com reports.

Jobe was previously capped at throwing from 90 feet three times per week, so this is a small step in the right direction, but he still has a long ways to go in his recovery from June Tommy John surgery. The 23-year-old righty might be able to return near the end of the regular season, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Tigers play things safe and keep Jobe on the shelf until 2027.

Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers
