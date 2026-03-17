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Jackson Jobe Injury: Throwing from 120 feet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Jobe (elbow) is scheduled to play catch out to 120 feet three times this week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jobe continues to slowly ramp up his throwing program, as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. There's a chance Jobe could pitch toward the end of the 2026 season, but it also wouldn't be surprising to see the Tigers keep Jobe shelved until spring training next year.

Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers
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