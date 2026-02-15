Jackson Jobe Injury: Throwing from 90 feet

The Tigers announced Sunday that Jobe (elbow) is scheduled to play catch out to 90 feet three times during the upcoming week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jobe has seemingly avoided any setbacks since undergoing Tommy John surgery June 16, but the young right-hander is still in the early stages of his rehab program and has several hurdles to clear before he'll be cleared to resume pitching in a competitive setting. The Tigers already placed Jobe on the 60-day injured list this past week and likely aren't counting on him contributing until September, if not the 2027 season.