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Jackson Jobe Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 10:42am

Jobe (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jobe continues to progress in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last June. The 23-year-old isn't expected to be back with Detroit until late this season or the start of 2027, but he's avoided setbacks thus far as he builds up his throwing program.

Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers
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