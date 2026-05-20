Jackson Jobe Injury: Throws bullpen session
Jobe (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jobe continues to progress in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last June. The 23-year-old isn't expected to be back with Detroit until late this season or the start of 2027, but he's avoided setbacks thus far as he builds up his throwing program.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Jobe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Jobe See More