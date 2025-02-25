Jackson Jobe News: Allows two runs in spring debut

Jobe allowed two runs on a hit and a walk across two innings of work in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. He struck out one.

Making his spring debut, Jobe allowed a two-run home run to Heston Kjerstad but otherwise managed to navigate a tough Baltimore lineup playing plenty of regulars. The 22-year-old righty made his brief MLB debut toward the end of the 2024 regular season and is now hoping to make Detroit's 2025 rotation right out of camp. Jobe stands a good chance to do just that if he has a productive spring, which makes the top prospect a popular breakout candidate heading into the season.