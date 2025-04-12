Jackson Jobe News: Blanks Minny for first MLB win

Jobe (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Twins. He struck out two.

The rookie right-hander put the first two batters he faced on base before locking in and retiring the next 13 Minnesota hitters. Jobe tossed 54 of 87 pitches for strikes en route to his first win in the majors, and his first quality start. The 22-year-old will take a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB through 15 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Royals.