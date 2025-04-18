Jackson Jobe News: Collects second win

Jobe (2-0) earned the win against the Royals on Friday, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters across five innings.

Back-to-back doubles from Bobby Witt and Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning put Jobe in an early 1-0 hole, but he only allowed another three hits over the next four frames while his offense helped him out by putting up five runs on Royals ace Cole Ragans. After a rough start to the season, the 22-year-old Jobe has now allowed one run over 11 innings while collecting back-to-back wins across his last two starts. He'll have plenty of momentum heading into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next Friday against Baltimore.