Jackson Jobe headshot

Jackson Jobe News: Inefficient in Tuesday's no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Jobe didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in a 4-1 win over the Rays. He struck out four.

The 24-year-old right-hander needed 86 pitches (49 strikes) to record just 13 outs, and Jobe missed out on a chance to pick up his second win of the year as a result -- Detroit took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning. Over four starts since Jobe returned from Tommy John surgery, he's posted a 3.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB over 18.1 innings, but he's given up one run or fewer in three of those outings. He'll look to stick around a little longer in his next start, which is set to come on the road early next week in Minnesota.

Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Jobe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Jobe See More
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Picks & Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 25)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Picks & Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 25)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Tuesday, August 25
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Tuesday, August 25
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago