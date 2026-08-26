Jackson Jobe News: Inefficient in Tuesday's no-decision
Jobe didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in a 4-1 win over the Rays. He struck out four.
The 24-year-old right-hander needed 86 pitches (49 strikes) to record just 13 outs, and Jobe missed out on a chance to pick up his second win of the year as a result -- Detroit took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning. Over four starts since Jobe returned from Tommy John surgery, he's posted a 3.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB over 18.1 innings, but he's given up one run or fewer in three of those outings. He'll look to stick around a little longer in his next start, which is set to come on the road early next week in Minnesota.
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