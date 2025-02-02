Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Jobe News: Inside track on rotation spot?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 12:30pm

Jobe seems likely to claim an Opening Day rotation spot if he has an effective spring, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Jobe made his MLB debut last year and has a ton of upside, so the Tigers understandably want to see him claim a rotation spot right out of the gates. It's possible that the 22-year-old needs a little more seasoning in the minors, though it seems as if he's ready to make a big impact in 2025 either way. While there will likely be some growing pains, Jobe has overpowering stuff and could be a breakout fantasy performer once he gets comfortable against MLB hitters. He's already a top dynasty target and should pick up steam in redraft formats.

