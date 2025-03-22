Jackson Jobe News: Makes Opening Day rotation

Jobe is expected to open the season as the Tigers' No. 5 starter, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Kenta Maeda was informed Friday that he will begin the season in the bullpen and Keider Montero was optioned Saturday, which seemingly locks Jobe into the rotation. Jobe, Detroit's top pitching prospect, has made four starts in the Grapefruit League this spring, pitching to a 3.65 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB over 12.1 innings. He lines up for a road start in Seattle during the first full week of the regular season.