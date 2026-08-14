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Jackson Jobe News: Rocked for six runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:01am

Jobe (1-1) took the loss against the White Sox on Friday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four across 3.2 innings. He also hit two batters.

Jobe limited Chicago to one run through three innings, but the floodgates were opened in the fourth, when he gave up home runs to Tristan Peters and Munetaka Murakami before yielding a two-run triple to Braden Montgomery. Jobe is still shaking off the rust, as Friday's start was only his second since his return from Tommy John surgery. He's lined up to face the Pirates on the road next week.

Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers
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