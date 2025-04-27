Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Jobe headshot

Jackson Jobe News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 6:50am

Jobe is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Astros, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jobe last took the mound April 18 versus Kansas City, so it'll end up being 12 days in between starts for the right-hander. There's been no indication he's dealing with an injury, so the Tigers may simply be incorporating some in-season break to help manage the 22-year-old rookie's workload. Jobe has pitched well through four starts this year with a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB across 20 innings.

Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now