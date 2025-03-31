Jackson Jobe News: Shaky in season debut

Jobe did not factor into the decision in Monday's 9-6 victory over Seattle, pitching four innings while allowing three runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out three.

The Tigers rookie failed to reach the fifth inning and be eligible for the win despite his offense plating six runs in the first inning. Jobe struggled with his command in this outing, issuing four free passes after yielding just six walks across 16.1 spring innings, and allowed two homers before being lifted after 79 pitches. Jobe will look to right the ship in his next outing, currently scheduled to be against the White Sox at home this weekend.